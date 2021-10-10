MARJORIE JANE COLEMAN, 88, of Jodie, WV passed on to heaven October 4, 2021, at Summersville Memorial Hospital. She was born January 17, 1933, in Diana, WV to the late Hampton and Lela Sears.
Margie was a devoted Christian and a member of Jodie Baptist Church. She loved God, her family, and friends. She faced and conquered both big and small adversities in her lifetime; the loss of loved ones, moving from logging camp to logging camp in her childhood, and enduring long coal miners strikes while raising four children are just a few examples. After the passing of her husband in 1977, Margie went back to school and earned a BA degree in education She later retired from Dixie Elementary School. She loved cooking for her family on Sundays, canning, pickling, crossword puzzles, reading (Jack Reacher was her favorite), watching Madea movies and family beach trips. She showed her Christian generosity to everyone. Family was always first and her house was always open to everyone.
She was also preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Coleman; her sister Rosie Tincher; brothers, Alpheus, Eugene, Tom and Charles Sears. Also, her six brothers-in-law JR, Jimmy, Elwood, Jack, CD, and Charlie Coleman.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Teresa (Darrell) Pauley of Charleston, Alan (Sharon) Coleman of Dixie, Tonia (Mike) Wright of Jodie, and Missy (Bub) Kise of Jodie. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Garrett (Lisa) Pauley of St. Louis, MO, Dara (Jason) Jarrell of Columbus, OH, Robbie (Monica) Coleman of Dunbar, Ronnie Coleman of Charleston, Holli (Michael) Samples of Jodie, Lindsay Kise (Nathan Pritt) of Maysel, and Sarah (Adam) Dorsey of Jodie; her "greatest, "grandchildren: Nick, Luke, Logan, Briar, Austin, Evie, Layla, Macy, Lainey, and Harper. Also, surviving are her brothers Delno Sears of Hurricane and Chester (Eppy) Sears of Diana; Stepsisters and brothers, Karen Gum, Sharon Dean, Mike Gum and Joe Brown; sisters in law, Ellen Coleman, Carol Coleman and Mary Sears. Her husband's aunt Virginia (Sistie) Claytor of Beaver, and all her beloved neices and nephews.
Per her request, due to COVID, a graveside service will be held for extended family only at Restlawn Memory Gardens Chapel, in Victor, WV on Monday October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., her grandson in law Pastor Adam Dorsey will be officiating the service. We respectfully ask that everyone wear a face mask when appropriate.
Pennington Funeral of Gauley Bridge is entrusted to handle the service.
We are so thankful for the many prayers for Mom. We are so thankful for the compassionate care provided by her physician Dr. Kimberly Becher of Clay Community Care (Thank You Dr. Becher for making the house call for our mom). We would like to extend a special thank you to all mom's caregivers at Summersville Memorial Hospital ED, ICU, and to Jan Care Ambulance Service.
