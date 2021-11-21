Marjorie Tackett Nov 21, 2021 29 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARJORIE TACKETT, 80 of St. Albans, passed away November 19, 2021. Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Service Marjorie Tackett Pass Away St. Albans Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Kenneth Samuel Murdock Blank Anthony Frederick White Blank Irene L. Sanders Blank Kelly Alan Kraft Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 21, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail