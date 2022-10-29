Marjory Lough Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARJORY LOUGH 87, of Webster Springs, passed away October 22, 2022. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marjory Lough Wv Graveside Service Memorial Pass Away Spring Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Rebecca Ann Shafer Ruth Graham Blank Sydney Anne Dixon Blank Margaret Marie Newman Butrick Roy Lee Bess Blank Patricia Ann Henry Carol Ann Hicks Martin Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 29, 2022 Daily Mail WV Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City