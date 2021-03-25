MARK A. DAVIS, 62, of Charleston, passed away on Wednesday March 17, 2021.
He was born in Charleston to John Edward and Ruth Ellen Honaker Davis.
Preceding him in death were his father, John Edward.
Mark was a huge WVU fan. He loved kayaking, the outdoors, fishing, riding his side by side with friends and walking his dogs. His family and friends meant the world to him. Always willing to help, he would drop whatever he was doing if someone needed anything.
Surviving him are his wife of 30 years, Kym; mother, Ruth; sons, Mark Andrew Jr., and Patrick Alan, both of Charleston; brothers, John III (Patsy), Michael (Susan) and Christopher (Lori).
There will be a walk through visitation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Endowment Fund at the WVU Cancer Institute. The online guestbook can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com