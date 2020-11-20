Mark A. Fortson

MARK ANTHONY FORTSON, 64 of Saint Albans, WV. passed away, November 17, 2020. Born November 5 1956 to Alexander and Betty Ann Fortson.
He was preceded in death by both parents, daughter Chantele, Brother; Richard Fortson, and Sister; Betty Jo Fortson.
Survived by his spouse Nancy Fortson; Daughter Tameka Fortson; Sons, Mark and Anthony Fortson Jr., Famous Marcus Anthony Fortson, Jason Harris, and Michael Haston (Ashley). Siblings Paul Fortson, Alexander (Tootie) Fortson, (Ann), and Teresa Fortson Willis, He was a grandfather to a slew of grandchildren that were loved dearly.
Visitation for the public will be at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, November 20 and a Private Service will be held at Noon on the same day for Immediate Family only at Preston Funeral Home in Charleston.