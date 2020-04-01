Dr. MARK A. HOLMES went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 48.
He was born April 27, 1971, per the marriage union of Robert L. Holmes (deceased) and Gloria J. Homes (deceased) in Charleston, WV. He graduated from Capitol High School in 1989. From there, he pursued his studies as a professional student and he earned his Doctorate from The University of Texas at Arlington; Master's from Marshall Graduate College; Bachelor's from West Virginia State College; and Associate from WVSC Community College.
The education that he acquired and obtained allowed him to manage his music career as an executive producer, artist, composer, and musician while managing a successful writing career of published books.
Mark loved to sing, play the piano and write music, but has a passion and greater love for interior decorating, fashion designing and playwriting. Surprisingly, he loved to cook, be a caregiver to his late mother, and coordinate birthday parties, special events and weddings. He loved people and love to make others laugh.
He is survived by his three brothers, Vincent of Conyers, GA, Bobby of Charleston, WV, Brian Holmes of Houston, TX, and stepbrother, Raphael Mills of Manvel, TX; three sisters, Tamie Holmes of Dunbar, WV, Valarie (Holmes) Saunders of South Charleston, WV, Jamie (Holmes) Garcia (Michael) Friendswood, TX, and stepsister, Destiny Mills of Houston, TX; six nephews, Vincent II (Wing), Ta'jai Holmes, George "GT" Saunders IV, Davon Holmes, Caleb Garcia and James Armstrong; four nieces, Tanika Saunders, Adina, Kylee and Brooke Garcia; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
The service will be live-streamed from link https: //boxcast.tv/view/dr-mark -holmes-471874 or view on Facebook FbcCharlestonWV on Saturday, April 4, from 12:50 to 2:30 p.m.
Donations Welcome: Valarie Saunders, 902 Valley View Drive, South Charleston, WV 25309; or you may use the cash app $vsaunders41.
Preston Funeral Home of Charleston, WV, is in charge of arrangements.