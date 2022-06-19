Mark A. Wallace Jun 19, 2022 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MARK A. WALLACE, 59, of St. Albans, passed away on June 15, 2022. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mark A. Wallace St. Albans Charleston Arrangement Care Funeral Home Pass Away Recommended for you Local Spotlight Richard Hanson Sr. Chapman Edward Dillon Jr. David Cleon Groff Timothy Dale Riddle Blank Keith Everett Conant Jr. Timothy Dewayne “Turk" Thomas Nora Lucinda “Puggy” Harrah Dorothy Louise Wolfe Brooks Donna Jean Atkinson Blank Michael Maddox Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 19, 2022 Daily Mail WV Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says