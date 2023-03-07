MARK ALAN SMITH, 61, of Ripley, passed away March 4, 2023 following an extended illness.
Mark was born February 2, 1962 in Ripley, son of Donald "Bub" Smith and Judy Kent Smith. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Betty Anderson Smith. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Ravenswood High School. Mark started working at the age of 16 and continued Pipelining for 45 years. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 132. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his granddaughters who were the apple of his eye. Another joy was tinkering in the garage.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Melissa "Missy" Morgan Smith; sons Matt (Jennifer) Smith and Mitch (Cortney) Smith; granddaughters Emma Smith and Cassidy Smith; his parents, Donald "Bub" Smith and Judy Kent Smith; brother David (Jodi) Smith and sister Jaclyn Smith. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Franklin Howerton officiating. Burial will be in the Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, WV. Friends may call on the family from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Mark's favorite thing to wear was his Carhart's. In his honor please, wear your Carhart's to his service.