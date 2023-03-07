Thank you for Reading.

Mark Alan Smith
MARK ALAN SMITH, 61, of Ripley, passed away March 4, 2023 following an extended illness.

Mark was born February 2, 1962 in Ripley, son of Donald "Bub" Smith and Judy Kent Smith. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Betty Anderson Smith. Mark was a 1980 graduate of Ravenswood High School. Mark started working at the age of 16 and continued Pipelining for 45 years. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 132. His greatest joy was spending time with family, especially his granddaughters who were the apple of his eye. Another joy was tinkering in the garage.

