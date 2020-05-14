MARK ALAN THEVENIN, 51, of Huntington, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. David Bess officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park.
Mark was born October 8, 1968, in South Charleston, a son of Carol Mills (Steve) Maynard of Prichard and the late Wendell Clyde Thevenin. He was a carpenter by trade and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
Additional survivors include the mother of his youngest son, Georgetta Ramsey Thevenin of Huntington; two sons, Christopher Alan (Sarah) Thevenin of Concord, N.C., and Hunter Ryan Thevenin of Huntington; one precious granddaughter, Peyton Grace Thevenin; and one brother, Mike (Shelli) Thevenin of Harrisburg, N.C.
Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rite. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Chapman's Mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans -mortuary.com.