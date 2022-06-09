MARK ANTHONY LANHAM, 63, of Saint Albans, WV, crossed the River to rest in the arms of Jesus on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after a brave battle with a short illness following complications from surgery.
Waiting on the shores of Heaven to welcome him Home were his mother, Betty Lanham; father, Eugene Lanham; sister, Beverly McGhee; brother, Greg Lanham; stepmother, Irene Lanham; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Eldon and Ella Fitzwater; best friends, George McCune and Mousie Smithson; and countless other family, friends, and lives he had touched along the way.
Left behind to cherish the memories and long for their Heavenly reunion are his wife of almost 37 years, Jackie Fitzwater Lanham; son, Matthew (Alexandra) Lanham; brother, Steve (Becky) Lanham; his niece who was like his sister, Lisa McGhee; stepbrother, Gary (Sandy) Hess; and numerous family and friends including his brothers and sisters-in-law and his nieces and nephews that he loved like his own children.
He was a small business owner in the Kanawha Valley for over 40 years having owned and operated Adept Cleaning Agency as well as several other business ventures over the years. Most recently, he could be found at the Somewhere in Time Antique Mall in Nitro, WV, where he sold antiques with his wife Jackie for the last several years.
Most importantly, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and served Him faithfully for over 40 years as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and soul winner. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Jefferson, WV. Those who knew him remember him as one of the kindest and most generous people you could ever hope to encounter. He would do anything to share the Love of God to help those in need, whether it was a meal, a tank of gas, a place to stay, or just a kind word and a prayer. This world will truly not be as bright without his smiling face, contagious laugh, quick wit, and loving heart in it.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, WV, with his son, USAF Chaplain, Captain Matthew Lanham, officiating. Cemetery service will follow immediately after at
Graceland Memorial Park chapel, South Charleston, WV. Family and friends may gather from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 for visitation at the funeral home.
Special thanks to the incredible medical teams and staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital who provided him the best care possible, ensuring he was comfortable and cared for until his battle was fought.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's memory to the Rosenbaum Family House at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV.
