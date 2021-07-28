MARK ANTHONY LOPEZ, 64, formerly of Logan and Chapmanville, died peacefully at home on July 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Services was 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, WV. Burial followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery at Pecks Mill, WV. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
