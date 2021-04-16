MARK ANTHONY SMITH 58 of West Hamlin, WV. Born: June 21, 1962, Passed away: April 12, 2021. He was the son of the late Albert Freeman Smith Jr. and Ruby Irene Terry Smith. Funeral Service will be 12 p.m., Sat., April 17, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Monroe Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. visitation an Hour before service at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.