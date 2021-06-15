MARK BENTON DEEL, 59 of Charleston passed away June 11, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston after a long illness, while being comforted by the people and music he loved the most. He fought the odds and lived several years beyond expectations.
Mark was born in Baltimore, MD to Carless Benton Deel Jr. and the late Florence Ann Holmes Deel. He was a 1980 graduate of Nitro High School and attended the National Institute of Technology.
Mark was born a true free spirit and found that although he had a very technical and mechanically inclined mind, he could not be bound by walls or rules, so he chose a career in the trucking industry that allowed him to travel the open road to all corners of the country. His favorite destinations were Arizona and California. He lived in several states throughout his life, eventually becoming restless and moving to a new location before finally returning to Charleston.
Mark's greatest passions in life were music, travel, the Pittsburgh Steelers, building model cars, classic T.V. shows and movies and his beloved dog, Oscar. He had a sharp wit and a wonderfully intelligent sense of humor. He was intensely loyal to those he loved and would take any opportunity to make his sister sigh and roll her eyes.
In addition to his loving father, he is survived by his stepmother: Wanda, sister: Tina (Alan) Wright, nephew: Joseph (Sarah) Wright, step-brothers: Kenny (Joyce) Painter, Eddie Painter, Jerry (Lori) Painter, many uncles, aunts and cousins whom he loved dearly and his best friend: Sharon Orndorff.
The family would like to thank those Mark held dear who played a major part in making it possible for him to live a longer life, including Dr. Mary Ann Maurer, Dr. Vijayalakshmi Chinta, Gary Coffey, Beth Plantz, Jo Thomas, the late Mylissa Smith, his caregiver: Terri James and the Hospice team. Also a heartfelt thanks to his friend: Sharon Orndorff, who was his biggest cheerleader and for whom he had a very special love, as well as his favorite uncles: Paul and Frank Deel.
A private family celebration of Mark's life well be held at a later date. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.