Mark "Bimbo" Thomas

On April 3, 2020, MARK ANTHONY THOMAS, "Bimbo," of Dunbar, W.Va., entered eternal rest.
Born on March 29, 1959, he was a lifelong participant of the Dunbar "Commode Bowl." Mark spent many years serving his community as a volunteer fireman for the Institute Fire Department. He had a beloved career as a skilled driver for WV Paving and was affectionately known as "Talley." He loved fast and loud cars, Dale Earnhardt, Cheezits and ice cold Coca Cola. Mark had mastered the art of "Front Porch Sittin'." He was guaranteed to have a new joke to tell, and sometimes they were even funny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Backus and Lottie Thomas of Dunbar; and brothers, Harold Thomas Jr. of Nitro, and Dana and Paul "PT" Thomas, both of Dunbar.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Lee (Stephen) of New Bern, N.C.; brother, David and Ruth Cisco of Dunbar; sister, Kathy Doeffinger and husband Paul of Point Pleasant; nieces, April Thomas and Amy Womack; nephews, Dewayne Thomas, Zach and Brett Doeffinger (Megan), TJ Cisco (Natalie) and Brian Adams; great nieces, Madison and Emma Konieczny (his birthday twin), and great nephew, Matthew Konieczny; granddaughters, Kennedy Ray and Stevie Lee. Also surviving, Pat Parsons, Nancy Lewis, and his beloved neighbor, Nola "Sissy" Gillenwater.
Due to COVID-19, we are unable to hold services. Please know, a tremendous celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home has handled cremation and affairs.
We would like extend heartfelt gratitude to CAMC's Palliative Care Team and Dr. James Mears, who provided video visits and prayer during this unprecedented time. Special thanks to Tom Nichols of Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home for the loving approach to planning from out-of-state. To his team member and our dear friend, Jennifer Hill Pitchford. Your support, love and thoughtfulness during this difficult time will never be forgotten. Thank you, Jennifer. A very special acknowledgment of deep gratitude to Mark's longtime companion, Terry Garrett Thomas. We are beyond grateful for your years of love and the compassion you exuded as he walked into heaven. We love you.