MARK BRENTON REED went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 10, 2022. We are all better people for having known such a kind and generous soul.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Carrie (Funk) Reed and daughter June (Tessiatore) Higson.
Mark graduated from Saint Albans High School, he attended Fairmont State University and received his Bachelor Degree and obtained his Master's Degree from West Virginia University. He was employed by CAMC for many years until his retirement.
Mark never met an antique that he didn't love and want to buy. Mark and Jewel were participants for many years at the Autumn Glory Antique Show as Ma and Pa Antiques held in Oakland, MD. Mark was an avid WVU fan -both football and basketball. He attended many home football games and traveled to various bowl games to support the team.
Mark loved Rowlesburg more than any other place on earth. He spent every spare minute possible there - from his childhood summers to restoring his grandparents' home. Many hours were spent splashing and swimming in the Cheat River behind the house. He eventually retired there along with his beloved wife, Jewel. In Rowlesburg, Mark was involved in several civic organizations.
Mark attended the WVIAC Tournament with 50+.years sitting in the same seats at the Charleston Civic Center.
There are many family members and friends that will miss Mark dearly. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jewel Bean Reed.Also, to cherish his memory are his daughter, Julie (John) Tessiatore-Evans of Charleston; sister-in-law, Regina Veltri of Charleston; son-in-law, Ted (Katie) Higson of Cumberland, MD and his grandchildren are Ike, Ruby, Lily and Thea Higson, all of Cumberland, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to a charity of your choice. Two suggestions are: WV Caring (Hospice of Preston county) PO Box 760, Arthurdale, WV and Christ United Methodist Church, 14 W Main Street, Rowlesburg, WV 26425.
Services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Christ United Methodist Church in Rowlesburg.
Visitation will be from 12 Noon - 1 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. The burial will follow the service at Red Rock Cemetery in Rowlesburg. The Burke Funeral Home in Rowlesburg will be providing the funeral services.