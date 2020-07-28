MARK CLAUDE KELLEY, 69, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at CAMC-General Division, Charleston, WV. In keeping with Mark's wishes he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org
