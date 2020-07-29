Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


MARK CLAUDE KELLEY, 69, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at CAMC General Division, Charleston. In keeping with Mark's wishes, he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled at a later date. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.