MARK CLAUDE KELLY, 69, born July 14, 1951, of South Charleston, WV, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at CAMC - Gen. Div., Charleston, WV.
He was predeceased by his parents, Claude Audley and Reva Jane Kelley, and daughter, Elizabeth Ann Kelley.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hackney (Hall) Kelley of South Charleston, WV, daughter, Sarah Kelley (Brian) of Charlotte, NC, sister, Christy Kelley of Ripley, WV, and brother, Joseph Kelley (Felicity) of Fairplain, WV. He is also survived by nieces, Polla Johnson, Pamela VanHoy, Priscilla Parsons, Cora Jane Kelley, nephew, David J. Kelley, aunts, Ruth Hall of Ripley, WV, Ellen Smith of Lebanon, OH, and June Hill of Beverly, OH. He had 38 first cousins, and many great-nephews and nieces.
Mark retired from Boilermakers Local #667. Prior, he was a Chemical Operator for FMC Corp., Pressman and Printer with Gannett Corp., Newspapers, in Washington D.C. Also worked at DuPont Chemical, Lake Waccamaw, NC.
Mark was a Bubbling Brook of Life! He loved to read adventures and often read to Sarah and Elizabeth at Chincoteague Island, VA. He was an Award winning Artist. He did drawing, painting, sculpting, and writing. He was an Award winning Sharp-Shooter. He enjoyed many sports including surfing, snorkeling, boating, skiing, skydiving, horseback riding and dirt biking. Mark walked across the State of WV with his dog 'friend' Liberty.
He built a large outside electrified stage at his Barn Hollow home where he and many friends enjoyed Jam Sessions. He always looked for ways to help his friends, tell stories, and make you laugh. Every day was an adventure!
He was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves, graduate of Dunbar High School and attended Marshall University.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Dunbar Library, 301 12th St., Dunbar, WV 25064 in Mark's memory.
In keeping with Mark's wishes, he will be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Kanawha State Forest, Shelter #9.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.