MARK DOUGLAS CRADDOCK, 57, of Clover, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, West Virginia.
He was born June 7, 1963 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a son of the late Joe and Anna Belle Craddock of Spencer, West Virginia. In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his nephew Sam Craddock.
Mark was a member of the class of 1981 Spencer High School, a proud graduate of Marshall University in 1985 and Marshall University Graduate College in 1997. He was an educator in Roane County Schools for 32 years, retiring in 2018.
Born and raised on a small farm in Spencer, West Virginia, Mark developed a love of the outdoors and West Virginia. While Mark enjoyed helping his mother on the farm and riding his motorcycle, Mark's passion in life revolved around his 32 years teaching the youth of Roane County. During his tenure with Roane County Schools, Mark taught at both Roane County High School and Spencer Middle School. Mark's love for history, especially West Virginia history, shined through in his pride of the many Roane County Golden Horseshoe winners he mentored. The love for his wife Regina, his sons, and for teaching the youth of Roane County, were always a priority.
Mark is survived by his wife, Regina Craddock of Clover; his sons, Jackson Craddock and Kaitlyn Truman of Clover and Jerod Craddock of Spencer; step-daughters, Leia Metz and Hannah Hardman, both of Spencer; his sister, Angela and Doug Mace of Spencer; brothers, Jeff and Katy Craddock of Kernersville, North Carolina, Greg and Pam Craddock of Charleston, and Chris and Melissa Craddock of Spencer; and many nieces and nephews.
Per Mark's wishes, his body was cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Roane County High School Stadium, observing social distancing, with Pastor Butch Greathouse officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Mark Craddock to Roane County High School Athletic Boosters. The celebration will be rescheduled for inclement weather.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is assisting the Craddock family.