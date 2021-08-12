MARK E. HOLLEY, 44, of St. Albans, was blessed with his wings after his hard fight with cancer on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
He was born on November 30, 1976, in South Charleston, to Howard and Shawnette Holley.
Mark was full of life. He loved adventures and exploring. Mark was the MacGyver of the family and could fix anything with what he had. He loved with his whole heart and never took life too serious. Mark's favorite saying was "It could always be worse", and his favorite scripture was John 3:16, For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Shawnette Holley; and grandparents, James and Darleen Fisher.
Mark is survived by his sister, Angela Huffman (Jonathon) of Tornado; his soulmate, Denise Saunders of Dunbar; three nephews; a niece; his aunts and uncles; as well as his cousins and friends, who loved him as a brother.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, at Southridge Church, 100 Eagle Drive, Charleston, with Pastor Anna Blake officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to www.cancerresearch.org
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.