MARK EDWARD HEINDL, 66, of Cottageville, WV, (Evergreen Hills Community) went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on June 22, 2021, in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV, following an extended illness.
He was born July 3, 1954, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late John William and Betty Jean (Cutshall) Heindl.
He was a graduate of Saint Albans High School. He was a General Manager for Ponderosa and enjoyed hunting, fishing and sports.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Judy Ann (Hanshaw) Heindl; son, Justin (Ashley) Heindl of Given, WV; daughter Anita M. (Jonathan) Capps of Henderson, N.C. and Cassandra R. (Justin) Johns of Raleigh, N.C.; brothers, Fred and John Heindl of Saint Albans, WV; sisters, Mary Lou Wiegand of Pinckney, MI and Claudia McDonald of Saint Albans; and nine grandchildren.
Service will be 7 p.m. ~ Friday, June 25, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. ~ Saturday, June 26, 2021 in the Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville, WV.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Blaine Memorial Endowment Trust Fund. C/O Casto Funeral Home P.O. Box 167 Evans, WV 25241 or any youth outdoor program of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at: www.castofuneralhome.com
Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV