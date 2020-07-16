MARK EDWIN YOUNG, 63, of Huntington, formerly of Hometown, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a long illness.
Born November 13, 1956, in Camp Lejune, N.C., he was the son of the late Franklin D. Young and Barbara Young of Hometown. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by grandparents Memphis Hively, Garnet Hively, Clark Young and Elsie Young.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Samuel (Lisa) Young; nieces, Jessica (Kent) Brock and Samantha Young; nephew, Tyler F. Young; three great nieces; one great nephew; uncles, Gene Lane and Clark Young. Mark is also survived by several cousins.
A private family service will be held at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Rev. Fred Elliott officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Online condolences may be sent to the Young family and the guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.