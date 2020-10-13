MARK FOSTER, born October 21, 1937.
After a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer, my dad, Mark Foster went home to be with the Lord on the night of October 10, 2020. His fighting spirit was truly incredible during his final 2 years!
Mark Foster lost his wife, Diann Hunter Foster, to a stroke on August 20, 2017. Mark and Diann were married for almost 60 years! Mark's unconditional love for his (soulmate) wife, his son, his family, and his friends was an inspiration to all that knew him!
Mark retired from Clearon Corporation in South Charleston and was a Born Again Christian and a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans.
Mark is survived by his only son, Mark Alexander "Alex" Foster, his sisters, Laurie Turley, Kaden Foster, Lisa Barr and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who loved him so very much!
Mark Foster had four loves in his life: First and foremost, was his "Unbreakable" relationship with God! Mark served as a deacon at the First Baptist Church and he dedicated his life to God's word. His Faith in God was an inspiration to all that knew him. Secondly, was his love for his family! I cannot imagine a better husband and father than Mark Foster! The epitome of Mark was true unconditional love. He was made up of absolute kindness!!! Third, He loved to go on fishing adventures with his son "Alex". In the last two years of his life, Mark fulfilled his bucket list trips with his son. Mark and Alex traveled all over the country and spent 3 weeks in Canada in 2019. During that time Mark caught multiple 45 inch Northern Pike, 40+ pound Lake Trout, and several 50lb Striped Bass. We traveled all over the country, fishing fresh and salt water. The father & son memories that took place during this time were epic! Last but not least, he loved his weight lifting. Mark truly enjoyed bodybuilding since he was a young man. Mind, Body & Spirit was his recipe for a healthy future.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, William H. Foster and Margery McFarland, his (Soulmate) wife, Diann Hunter Foster; brothers, Bill and John Foster.
Dad, even if I wrote a ten thousand page report on how unselfish you have been it would not be a glimpse of how wonderful of a man you are!
I'm so proud to be your son!!!
I love you dad!! I will be counting down to meet you and mom in Heaven!!
The family has asked that you wear a mask and social distancing be observed throughout the visitation and funeral services.
Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, October 15, at First Baptist Church, St. Albans with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will be in Danville Cemetery, Danville.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
