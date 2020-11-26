MARK JAMES
NESSELROTTE 41, of Nettie, WV passed away November 20, 2020 at home after a short illness.
He was born in Morgantown, WV on June 29, 1979, to the late Richard "Jack" Nesselrotte and Carolyn "Greer" Nesselrotte.
He attended Richwood High School and graduated in 1997.
Following his graduation he was a meat cutter for Food Lion in Summersville, WV and Luckstone in Virginia. Mark will be remembered for being a loving father to his pride and joy Hannah, whom he loved dearly. Mark was a loving son, father, brother and uncle.
Mark was preceded in death by his father Richard "Jack" Nesselrotte.
He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Curry, Fenwick, WV; Mother, Carolyn "Greer" Nesselrotte, Nettie, WV; Sister, Serena Taylor (David), Summersville, WV; Niece, Makenzie Taylor and Nephew, Ryan Taylor, Summersville, WV; Best friends, Pat Brown, Nettie, WV, Chase Miller, Richwood, WV, Vickie Collins, Tony Swartz and Chris Sergeon, Summerville, WV
Graveside services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020. In Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood, at: 2 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Larry Gawthrop and Pastor Stuart Stover. Interment will be in Mt. View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV
Arrangements were made by Simons-Coleman's Funeral Home.