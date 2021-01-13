MARK JEFFREY DAWSON went home to be with his Lord Monday, January 11,2021. Mark was born May 26, 1959 to Dolly Dawson and the late Robert L. Dawson. Mark worked for the local Chemical Plants from which he retired. Mark was a man of integrity, he loved life to the fullest. He enjoyed traveling, golf, his Chiefs and WVU. Special mention to Denny Vass and Jim Sothern forty plus years of friendship and golf. Mark had many God given gifts and was always willing to share his talents with family and friends. He was respected and loved by many and will be immensely missed.
Mark had a full and wonderful life that he shared with his wife Pamella Dawson of 25 years. It just was not long enough! He will be loved eternally!!! Mark had two children Heather and Brian Chandler and 5 Grandchildren Isabella, Olivia, Josiah, Zachariah and Colson Chandler. Mark was the best Dad and Gramps anyone could ask for. These kids were his life and he spent a lot of time spoiling them with vacations, attending all of their school functions, and just letting them know how much he adored them! He was bigger than life "special," he had a smile that brightened the day and a laugh that we all enjoyed!
Mark is survived by his mother Dolly Dawson of Nitro, his sister Debbie Houser and brother-in-law Doug Houser, nephew Brandon Houser of Scott Depot; Sister Vicki Kiner and brother-in-law Clarke Kiner, niece Sierra Kiner and nephew Jamison Kiner all of Texas. Family was one of the most important things to Mark! He was extremely close to each of them. A quote from his niece Sierra "Mark leaves a massive hole for the family and I'm sure his friends or frankly anyone who came into contact with him. He is an amazing, loving, high character person and our hearts will be grieving his loss a long time! Jamison stated, "Uncle Mark will forever be a great man who his entire family respected, loved and adored-and still do! Brandon stated, "Uncle Mark's Humor, patience, unending love, and dedication to family will be forever appreciated and never forgotten. We love you and thank you for bettering all of our lives by being part of it!"
Tribute service to Marks's life will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday January 14, 2021 at Kings River Worship Center 777 Mallory Lane, St. Albans. Followed by the burial at Cunningham Memorial Park.
