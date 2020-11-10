MARK L. WILSON, 55, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Nov 7, 2020 from a sudden massive heart attack.
Mark was born on Oct 18,1965, in Chicago IL. Mark was proceeded in death by his Grandparents Preston and June Vandall, and Cousin Jill Divita.
Mark was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his best friend, the love of his life, Kim Rose Wilson. Mark was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ, in Kanawha City. Mark loved the Lord, loved attending Church, and reading his Bible. He enjoyed reading, drawing, fishing, and training his dogs Willa and Jasper.
He is survived by his wife, Kim; and daughter Hannah of Chelyan; his daughter Victoria of NJ; sons Matthew, and Sean of NJ; Bonus son, Brandon of FL; Mother and Father Cheryl and Steve of IN; Father Frank and Stepmom Debra of TN, Grandmother Pearl Wilson of TX, sisters Stephanie, and Amy (Drew) of IN, Carrie and Jennifer of TN; brothers Andrew of IN, Aaron of CT, and Jeffrey of TN; nephew Jacob of IN, as well as many more nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles, and a host of family and friends.
Service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, Nov 11, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Paul Rose officiating. Friends may call from 1 pm till time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, everyone is asked to please wear a mask