MARK DUANE MIDKIFF,53, passed away December 22, 2020 Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, December 26, 2020 with Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m. at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV Interment will follow in Midkiff Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
