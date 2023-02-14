MARK MORRIS HOLSTEIN (Mag to family/Poppy to Brooks), of Hurricane, WV, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Mark was born in Charleston, WV to the late Betty Jo and Stanford (Kack) Holstein. Mark grew up in Kanawha City along with his cousin Marcia Campbell. He lived with his parents and Nana, Marie Morris.
He and his wife Vicki were high school sweethearts at Charleston Catholic. They went on to attend Eastern Kentucky University where Mark played tennis. Together they had three boys, Jason (Madyson), Justen and Jordan. On December 6, 2022 a granddaughter (Brooks Rebecca) was welcomed into our world.
Mark enjoyed playing tennis and teaching his sons to play golf. More recently he enjoyed mountain biking, taking short walks with Vicki, and enjoying Starbucks.
Mark's life will be celebrated at Snodgrass Funeral Home on Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. There will be a time of remembrance at 6:30 p.m., where family and friends may celebrate our beloved Mark and the mark he left in this world.
The family would like to thank the staff of Teays Valley Cancer Center, the Doctors and Nurses at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, and his friends, colleagues, and coworkers at Teays Valley Heating and Cooling for their love, care, and support.