Mark Morris Holstein
MARK MORRIS HOLSTEIN (Mag to family/Poppy to Brooks), of Hurricane, WV, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Mark was born in Charleston, WV to the late Betty Jo and Stanford (Kack) Holstein. Mark grew up in Kanawha City along with his cousin Marcia Campbell. He lived with his parents and Nana, Marie Morris.

