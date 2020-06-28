MARK MYERS, 64, of Clendenin, went home to be with the Lord June 26, 2020, at home after a short illness. He was preceded in death by parents Fred and Christine Myers, and brother Jimmy. Mark is survived by daughters Jennifer and Jessica; brothers "Buck," Joseph and Lynn; grandchildren Justin, Hunter and McKenzie. Per Mark's wishes, there will be no services and he will be buried at Myers Jarrett Cemetery Amma. Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, is in charge of arrangements.
