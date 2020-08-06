MARK S. PELURIE SR., 60, of Culloden, passed away on August 3, 2020. Due to COVID-19 the family will not be holding services at this time. Arrangement are being made by Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.