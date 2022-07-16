MARK ANDERSON, 60, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
He was born on May 2, 1962 in Charleston, WV to Elvin Lee Anderson Sr. and Phyllis Jean Melton Anderson. Along with his parents, he was welcomed into Heaven by his brother, Jeffrey Allan Anderson and sister, Connie Jean Shaffer; paternal grandparents, Elvin & Winnie Anderson; maternal grandparents, Hoy & Flora Melton.
Mark was the owner Proprietor of Marks Barber Shop on Pennsylvania Ave. for 20 years. He loved working with his clients, praising the Lord, and talking with the shop customers as well as his family. He loved to bake and cook on holidays, especially on Christmas. Fudge was his specialty.
He attended Esta Memorial Baptist Church on Witcher Creek Drive. He will be sadly missed by all the knew him.
He is survived by his double brother, brother of heart, and brother of the Lord, Karl Williams; brothers, Elvin Anderson Jr., (Debbie); sisters, Debbie Ong, Carolyn Anderson, and Marilyn Hanson; He also leaves behind a host of special nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.
A service will begin at 1 p.m., Monday, July 18, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Wilson officiating. Entombment will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.