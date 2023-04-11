Mark Steven Napier Apr 11, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MARK STEVEN NAPIER, 64, of Charleston died April 9, 2023. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Recommended for you Local Spotlight Norton Brooks Bashlor Joan Lee Reed Joseph Raymond Beasley Sr. Virdie Allen Doretha Harris Kathryn Lee Mason Kellie Ann Magaw Ruth A. Hawley Norma (Ramey) Ashworth James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks