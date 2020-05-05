MARLENA MITCHEM ZERN 46 of Amerstdale, WV departed this life on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her residence. At Marlena's request, there will be no public services with a memorial service planned for family at a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are serving the Zern Family.
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Chafin, Samuel Ronald - 1 p.m., Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
Cochran, Bobbie - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Westfall, James - 1 p.m., Heavens Gateway Memorial Gardens, Winfield.