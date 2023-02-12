MARLIN D. COOK, 92, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 9, 2023.
He was born on February 18, 1930, in South Charleston, to the late Charles and Mamie Cook.
Marlin was a member of Masonic Lodge #159. He retired from FMC after 38 years of service. He then continued his work on restoration of old cars.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Cook; and sisters, Doris Hartley, Jean McLaughlin and June Copley.
Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Loretta Cook; daughters, Vicki Cook and Linda Cook; sons, Mark Hannan and wife Kim, Chuck Hannan and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Christopher Whisner, Kareyann Scarborough, Kaitlyn Hannan, David Hannan, Mindy Rueckert; great grandchildren, Lily Ferguson, Kali Scarborough, Jaxson Rueckert, Addyson Rueckert; sister, Gale Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kanawha HospiceCare for their loving and compassionate care.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, February 14, at the Fifth Avenue Church of God, South Charleston, with Pastor Ron Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the Fifth Avenue Church of God, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Fifth Avenue Church of God, 200 5th Ave, South Charleston, 25303.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.