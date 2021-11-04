MARLIN K. THOMAS of Sissonville, WV, was born on September 1st, 1942 in Clay, WV and entered Heaven on November 1st, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Marlin was preceded in death by his father, Noble A. Thomas; mother, Cora Evelyn West Thomas, sister Doris J. Thomas Dodd; brothers, Robert (Bobby) Thomas, Arthur Thomas; and his grandson, Brian K, Thomas (Brittani) or as he called him his pride and joy.
Marlin is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Janet) Waite Thomas; children, Robin Thomas Clark (Allen), Michelle Thomas Campbell, (Chuck), and Barbara Thomas Ream, (Kevin); grandchildren, Jonathan Campbell (Jessie), Chaz (Ayanda) Clark, Tyler Ream (fianc Lexie Bragg), Graci Thomas, Emma Campbell, Owen Thomas, Elise Campbell; sisters Janice (Bill) Warner of Florida, Lois Boggess and Norma (Doug) Walker both of Charleston, and Joyce (Rudy) Adamiak of Texas; several nieces and nephews, and many friends including special friends Rusty Browning and Rick Hughes whom he enjoyed beating at golf.
Marlin was always the strong one in his family and kept us all in line but enjoyed many years of family vacations, holidays, and fellowship and had great family times and a tight family bond. He was an avid Mountaineer fan and especially enjoyed attending and watching games with his grandsons.
Marlin attended Goldtown Community Church and was so thankful for the day he let Jesus into his heart, We are looking forward to seeing him again. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. M, Lee of CAMC, Dr. Francke of CAMC, and Dr. Al Asadi of Pulmonary Associates, They would also like to extend special thanks to MICU staff including attending physicians and nurses that took care of Marlin, and especially nurses Katie and Heather.
Services will be at Long and Fisher Funeral Home on Saturday November 6 with visitation from 12 - 2 p.m., Private family service will follow.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hope for Appalachia.
Condolences may be left at Long and Fisher online web site as well.