MARNA B. BALLARD, age 78, formerly of South Charleston, died Wednesday, January 26, 2022.Born on August 17, 1943, in South Charleston, WV, to Ray and Callie Bailey, graduated from East Bank (WV) High School, and married Jerry K. Ballard on May 29, 1964.Full obituary at www.aublefuneralhome.com.