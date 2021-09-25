MARNIE LYNN (FOWLER) BIRURAKIS, 54, of Charleston, WV, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at home, after battling a long hard illness.
She was born April 1, 1967, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of Lawrence "Chip" Fowler of Leon and the late Jeanette (Rollins) Fowler.
Marnie was a 1985 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School where she was also well known as a majorette and feature twirler. She was also a graduate of West Virginia University where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. Marnie loved her family, friends, planting flowers, being as pretty as she could be each day, watching scary movies, WVU football, her kid's successes and talking about the old majorette days. Additionally, she enjoyed watching Supercross racing, fall season and sitting by the campfire, going to the Amish Country, her sorority, RV camping, going to the mountains and snowy days, traveling to far away places, fishing, going to the beach, anything country, all animals, and most of all, Jesus Christ!
Survivors, in addition to her father, include her husband, Stephen; daughter, Marissa; son, Jacob; brother, Mark; aunt, Tammy; uncle, Bob; and all of the extended Birurakis and Fowler families as well as her dog, Snickers, who all love and will miss her dearly.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Casto Funeral Home, 157 Evans Road Evans, WV, with her father, Pastor Chip Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in the Baden Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Leon. Visitation will be from 1 p.m., until time of service on Sunday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers or food, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.