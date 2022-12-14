MARSHA ANN (CARTER) GEORGE, of Charleston, WV passed away suddenly on December 8, 2022.
Marsha was born on March 12, 1958 to Walter and Jerry (Hudgins) Carter in Milton, WV. She was the fourth of five children and the sole sister of Mark Carter, David Carter, Drew Carter, and Michael Carter.
She is survived by her two daughters, Sarah Poe of West Des Moines, IA (husband Adam, son Xander, and daughter Zoey) and Rebekah Buckner (husband Andrew); as well as her brother, Mark, her "sister from another mister", Lillian Cashman, & beloved extended family.
Marsha was fortunate enough to have experienced two great loves in her life. She married Robert George in 1978 and enjoyed 39 years of mutual love, respect, and admiration before his passing in 2015.
Marsha is survived by her twilight love, Dwight Spradling of Charleston, WV. She was passionate about caring for others and demonstrated it for four years in the United States Navy as a hospital corpsman, through her forty years as a nurse, and through her unofficial adoption of every stray, underdog, and black sheep she came across.
Marsha was a renowned cook to all her knew her and showed her love for them by ensuring they had full bellies.
While there is no service planned at this time, please enjoy her famous chili recipe and think of her:
Marsha's Chili 1-2 lbs gr. beef, browned & drained 2 c hot water 2 beef bouillon cubes 28 oz crushed tomatoes 1/8-1/4 c chili powder 1 tsp cumin 1/2 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp gr. coriander 2 tbsp paprika 2 tbsp vinegar 2 tbsp sugar 1 can baked beans Combine in a large pot. Simmer 30-45mins. Best enjoyed with a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.