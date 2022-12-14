Thank you for Reading.

Marsha Ann (Carter) George
MARSHA ANN (CARTER) GEORGE, of Charleston, WV passed away suddenly on December 8, 2022.

Marsha was born on March 12, 1958 to Walter and Jerry (Hudgins) Carter in Milton, WV. She was the fourth of five children and the sole sister of Mark Carter, David Carter, Drew Carter, and Michael Carter.

