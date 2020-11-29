MARSHA CARLETTA TODD
"On Angel Wings You were taken away but in my heart You will always stay." Marsha died on November 17, 2020 in Ruskin Florida. She was 73. Although shemade her home in Florida, her heart was in West Virginia, her home state. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School andattended West Virginia State College.
Marsha was born in Charleston, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl I. and Della Wolfe, and her soul mate and husband, Bernard Todd.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Jenkins, of Lakeland, Florida, brother Larry (Nancy) Wolfe and sister, Barbara Wolfe of Charleston, West Virginia. Also niece, Melanie(Matt) Cooke, grandniece, Sophie, grandnephew, Inman of Arlington, MA., nephew, Dr. Michael D. Wolfe of Providence, RI. and Heather's father, Fred Clark.
Marsha was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a Christian and had a strong faith in God. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Marsha was an exceptional cook and she took great pride in her holiday table arrangements. (They looked like something out of a magazine.)
She was a very creative person. She enjoyed making unique bracelets for her friends and family. She would include a special descriptive note that detailed the kind of stones she used. She loved animals especially her dogs, Lucien and Vigo and her cat, Spike. Marsha had serious health problems but to talk to her you would never know it. She had a very distinctive, pleasant voice and a positive outlook on life. She loved her family. She was genuinely interested in whatever was going on in your life. Her world centered aroundher daughter, Heather. She was her "Pride and joy".
Marsha will be cremated. We know that many people would like to be able to pay their respect for Marsha. A memorial service will be held at a later date in West Virginia.
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon, FL. is assisting the family.
