Marsha Gwen Bell Ferguson
MARSHA GWEN BELL FERGUSON, 68, of Big Ugly Creek in Boone County, West Virginia, went to her heavenly home to be reunited with her parents on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Marsha was born on October 1, 1954, at the Glover Clinic in Madison, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ike and Jeanette Bell. She graduated from Duval High School. She was retired from Logan Regional Medical Center with over 30 years of service and from Charleston Area Medical Center with 10 years of service. She also was an active member of the Danville Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Tena Belle Ferguson.

