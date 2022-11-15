MARSHA GWEN BELL FERGUSON, 68, of Big Ugly Creek in Boone County, West Virginia, went to her heavenly home to be reunited with her parents on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home. Marsha was born on October 1, 1954, at the Glover Clinic in Madison, West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Ike and Jeanette Bell. She graduated from Duval High School. She was retired from Logan Regional Medical Center with over 30 years of service and from Charleston Area Medical Center with 10 years of service. She also was an active member of the Danville Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Tena Belle Ferguson.
Marsha is survived by her husband of 40 years, Rev. Gary "Randy" Ferguson; daughter, Jessica Ferguson of Big Ugly; sisters Sandy (Jim) Staats of Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia; Sammie (Rick) Cook of Milton, West Virginia; her father-in-law Rev. Charles H. Ferguson, Sr. of Six Mile Road, Danville, West Virginia; her brother-in-law, Rev. Charles "Chuck" Ferguson, Jr. (Debbie) of Ashland, Kentucky, her 3 - year - old Labrador, Lilly and several rescued kitties.
She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends, including her close lifelong friends Kim and Brenda Matthews, who have been like family to Marsha for over 50 years.
Marsha was a Lab Tech specializing in microbiology during most of her working career. Early in life she worked as a receptionist for Southern Appalachian Coal and a telephone operator with C&P Telephone Company. At one time she even pumped gas at a gas station and was an elevator operator in the Morrison Building in Charleston, West Virginia.
Marsha was a hard worker all her life and loved being outdoors. She loved gardening and learning about naturopathic medicine and natural cures. She was a walking encyclopedia of information about natural healing. She enjoyed helping any animal that came across her path and made sure they were dry, warm, fed and happy. Her heart especially went out to cats and dogs in need and rescued many through the years and named each one. Anyone who knew Marsha, knew she had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone in need.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Brian and Terri Dolin, special neighbors who came to Marsha's aid before the ambulance arrived at her home.
They went above and beyond to try to save her life. We will be forever thankful for this precious act of love and compassion.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 17, with visitation one hour prior to the service with Richard Runyon officiating. Special memories will be shared by Kim Matthews. Interment will follow at Danville Memorial Park at Turtle Creek, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the local BARC (Boone Animal Rescue Coalition) in memory of Marsha to help save animals in need. Donations can be made by PayPal to barc_wv@yahoo.com or by mail to PO Box 536, Danville, WV 25053. Donations for BARC are also accepted at Tic Toc Tire in Danville.