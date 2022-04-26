MARSHALL LEON HOLSTINE, 75, of Campbells Creek, West Virginia, departed this earth on April 21, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Division, after a long illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gautha Holstine; brothers, Carl Holstine and Eldon Holstine, and sister, Norma Lee Holstine.
Marshall is survived by the love of his life, his loving wife of 53 years, Margaret Ellen (Riley) Holstine. He will be greatly missed by his children; John Holstine (Donna) of Campbells Creek, Eric Holstine (Stacy) of Campbells Creek, Brian Holstine (Missy), of Charleston, and Angela Holstine-Cly of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his eight grandchildren, Eriel Lauffer, Hayden Holstine, Sawyer Holstine, Shaina Fuller, Brooke Holstine, Marshall Cly, Marshall (Monty) Holstine, Jameson Holstine; his great grandchild, Cora Scott; and several nieces and nephews.
Marshall was a 1964 graduate of DuPont High School, a graduate of West Virginia Institute of Technology, and he retired from Verizon, formerly Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company. Marshall was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Charleston, and St. John Catholic Church in Belle. He was a loving husband and devoted family man who spent his entire life volunteering in his community and helping others. He was a founding member of the Campbells Creek Lions Club, former President of the Campbell's Creek Ken Ellis Memorial Park Committee, and donated countless gallons of blood to the American Red Cross over his lifetime. Marshall's final contribution was the donation of his body to the Human Gift Registry of West Virginia University's Medical School for the advancement of medical education and research.
A celebration of Marshall's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ken Ellis Memorial Park of Campbell's Creek - 714 Point Lick Terrace, Charleston, 25306.