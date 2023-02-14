MARSHALL SEYMORE "JIM" BAILEY, 71, passed away peacefully at home on February 10, 2023.
He was born March 18, 1951, in Charleston to Leonard Ivan "Buddy" Bailey and Dorothy Johnson Bailey. He was preceded in death by his father and older brother, Robert D. "Bob" Bailey.
Jim was a graduate of Nitro High School, where he was an outstanding athlete. He later attended West Virginia State University. He was employed as an instrument technician in the chemical industry for many years, and he finished his working years with the Charleston Housing Authority.
Jim is survived by his wife, Janie Coffman Bailey; sons James Richard "Jack" Bailey and Aaron Marshall Bailey (Megan); as well as his mother, Dorothy Johnson Foster; much loved baby sister, Marlene Black; and sister-in-law, Belva Bailey.
He was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville where he loved singing in the men's choir, volunteering his time mowing grass, and fellowship with his church family.
For many years, Jim coached baseball in Cross Lanes, Sissonville, Ripley and American Legion. His 2000 American Legion team was the West Virginia State Champions. He was the Scout Master of Pack 19 in Sissonville and was PTA President at Wallace Heights Elementary and a member of Lions Club. Jim always hoped that he influenced young athletes and scouts to work hard and pursue their goals.
Also surviving are his most cherished blessings, his grandsons Alexander Bailey and Ethan Bailey of St. Albans, and Campbell Bailey and Asher Bailey of Sissonville. Watching "his boys" playing soccer, basketball, baseball, running track and cross country, exceling academically, performing in Christmas plays, and growing to be fine young men filled him with pride and happiness.
Also surviving are brother-in-law Roger L. Waldeck of Hot Springs, Virginia; nephew Roger Lee Waldeck III (Shannan) of Hot Springs, Virginia; niece Amy Katherine Walton of Burlington, North Carolina; nephews Jesse Dickens (Kristi) of the Woodlands, Texas; and Jeremy Dickens of Coopers Town, New York, as well as numerous cousins from Kellys Creek to Manchester, England.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sissonville High School baseball team at Sissonville High School, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, 25312 Attention Chad Carpenter, or to the Food Pantry at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 13673, Sissonville, WV 25360.