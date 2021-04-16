MARSHALL VENSON CANTRELL 84, of Chaptico, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on February 4, 1937 in Clendenin, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Carmel Cantrell and Erma Bell Cantrell. Marshall served in the U. S. Army until he was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Private First Class. He was a truck driver for several different companies including Embassy Dairy. Marshall was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents, Marshall is preceded in death by his son Garry Cantrell; siblings Louise Hall, Ivan Cantrell, and Brenda Cantrell.
He is survived by his wife Kay Cantrell; children Michael Cantrell, Beverly Auth and Steven Cantrell; grandchildren Michael A. Cantrell, Amanda Morgan, Amber Cantrell, and Austin Cantrell; great grandchild Ryder Trossbach; siblings Barbara Jean Hostetler, Lorita Buzzanca, Margaret McCutchen, and Debbie Peitrosky.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2PM at First Baptist Church of La Plata, 9070 Hawthorne Road, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of St. Mary's, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
