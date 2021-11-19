MARTHA AGNES MONROE, 96, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of New Haven, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home following a short illness.
Born March 5, 1925, at Lawn, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Odessa Gilkeson Forren.
Agnes was a homemaker for most of her years having managed a shoe department in retail. While stationed in Japan with her late husband, she learned Ikebana, the Japanese art of floral arranging, which she continued even up to her passing. She maintained her membership at Meadow Grove Baptist Church, Dawson.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband or 68 years, David Monroe, Sr. and four sisters Verna Cook, Eloise Cram, Imogene Bail, and Jane Hodgson.
Survivors include one son David Monroe, Jr, (Dorsay) of Lawton, Oklahoma; three daughters Marty Rader of Grove City, Beverly Ocker of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and Patricia Logan (Russell) of Lake Oswego, Oregon; one sister Tommie Hanshew of Lawn; six grandchildren Karen Ocker, Lee Ocker, Matthew Monroe, Michelle Brennan, David Monroe, III, and James Logan; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Services will be 12 noon, Saturday, November 20, in the Wallace Memorial Mausoleum, Clintonville, with Pastor Les Mullins officiating.
Friends may call one hour before the serviced from 11 a.m. to 12 noon in the Mausoleum Chapel.