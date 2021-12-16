MARTHA AGNES THACKER, 75, of Logan, WV, currently from Huntington, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born January 26, 1946 at Harts Creek, WV, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Audrey Iris Keyser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-six years, Ronald Thomas Thacker, one son, Ronald Lee Thacker; one sister, Barbara Dingess, mother-in-law, Irene Thacker Williamson, father-in-law, Sigel Thacker, brothers-in-law, Sidney Thacker, Jerry Mays, Ralph Kolovich and Donald Dingess, and sisters-in-law, Patricia Kinser and Susan Keyser.
Martha was a devoted Christian and long time member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. She was retired from the Department of Health and Human Resources and enjoyed spending time at the Nazarene Church Camp in her camper, but most of all she enjoyed quality time with her family, her fianc Darvin, and her very special close friends.
Her survivors include her loving fianc Darvin Spencer; three daughters, Kristy (Danny) Proffitt of Logan, Tammy (Billy) Thacker of Logan, Amy McCarty of Barboursville; six grandkids, Brittany (Mark) Tarakji of Charleston, WV, Brad (Tiffany) Furrow of Logan, Bethany (Denny) Furrow of Logan, Alexis (David) Deskins of Barboursville, Hailee (Aaron) Proffitt of Logan, and Alex (Emily) McCarty of Barboursville; four great grandkids, Bentlee and Anderson Furrow, Brooklyn and Elias Tarakji; siblings, Delores (Herman) Clay of Godby Heights, Patsy (Roger) Bailey of Henlawson, Danny Keyser of Bills Branch, Janet Kolovich Frye of Verdunville, Kenneth "Woodie" Keyser of Stollings, and Cheryl Mays of Poca; brothers-in-law, David (Kathie) Thacker and Pat (Becky) Kinser; sister-in-law, Juanita Thacker; also special friends and relatives, Shirley Amos, Donna Williams, Rodney Proffitt, David Faircloth, Dave McCarty, Bryan Furrow, Linda Bailey, Brenda White, Todd and Connie Spencer Below, and Keith Spencer.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Huntington First Church of the Nazarene, 321 30th Street, Huntington, WV, 25702 with Pastor Marc Price officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m., at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, WV.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.