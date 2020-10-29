Martha Ann Gunter

MARTHA ANN CREGER GUNTER, 94, of Beckley, WV, passed away at her home on October 27, 2020. She married E. Burton Gunter on September 20, 1950 and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Martha retired from Monsanto in Nitro, WV, in 1984 where she was a secretary for 15 years. Burton and Martha returned to the Beckley area in 1995, after living in the Charleston area for 37 years.
A graveside service will be held at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 130 Academy Drive, Dunbar, WV on Friday, October 30 at 11 a.m., For those who wish to attend the service, we request that facial coverings to be worn and social distancing is practiced.
You may read the rest of her story at www.meltonmortuary.com