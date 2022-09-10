Thank you for Reading.

Martha Ann (Legg) Easter
MARTHA ANN (LEGG) EASTER, 69, of Washington, West Virginia, reached her final travel destination as she joined her parents, sister and aunts and uncles in Heaven. She passed peacefully with her family by her side, departing for her journey from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2022. Unable to join her at this time is her devoted and loving husband of 31 years, Jeffrey Allen Easter, and her son Allen Jeffrey (A.J.) Easter both of Washington, West Virginia.

Martha was born April 12, 1953, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anna Laura (Clay) Land Rev. A Lewis Legg, granddaughter to the late Mary Ann and Roland William Clay Sr., and sister of the late Sharon Botkins. She graduated from East Bank High School and attended Marshall University. She was a member of the Lubeck Community Baptist Church.

