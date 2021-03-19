MARTHA CARPENTER LOONEY ASH, 83, of Spencer, WV passed away on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 at her home after an extended illness. A private service will be held for the family. Burial will follow in Ward Cemetery in Spencer. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home is providing the family with arrangements
