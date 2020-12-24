Martha Atha

Thank you for Reading.

MARTHA "MARCIE" POWELL ATHA, 76 of Marmet died December 11, 2020 at The Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and was a member of Family Worship Center in Chesapeake.

She was preceded in death by daughter; Kimberly Atha Jones, parents; Rowland and Irene Glover Powell and sister; Helen Claire Powell Shamblin.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years Larry Atha of Marmet, daughters; Susan Atha Empson of Charleston, Melissa Burrows of Charleston, son; Michael Brian Atha of Marmet, grandchildren; Christopher, Danielle, Rachel, Jacob, Brooke, Jennifer, Justin, Mike and Brooks, great grandchildren; Juliette, Abrey, Amber, Stevi Rose, Shawn, Asher, Sebastian, Dillon and Layla.

Special thanks to Roy Browning for his assistance.

She was cremated and an interment service will be held at Marmet Cemetery at a later date with Pastors Terry Russell and Joe Fleck officiating. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.