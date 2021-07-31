MARTHA BROOKS McKEE, 72, of Pensacola, FL died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 of metastatic breast cancer.
In her own words, "I lived a full life with no regrets and no remorse."
Martha is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bill; mother, Nancy; sister, Anne Purdue (Ed); brother, Trip Brooks (Alicia) and his daughter, Raven Brooks Bennett; brother-in-law, John McKee (Linda) and their daughter, Corrie; stepchildren, Will McKee (Michele), Meme Fehmers (Michael) and Maggie McKee (Trevor); nephew, Kevin Gluck (Julie) and their children, Ashtyn and Liam; niece, Beth Watson(Curtis) and their children, Will and Jake; step grandchildren, Jake, Zephyr, Grayson, Belle, and Coco, who knew her as GranMartha and many loving and close friends.
Martha loved her family and friends, doing award winning cross stitch pieces, a good baseball or basketball game, and her cocker spaniels.
Martha returned to college at age 44 and obtained her Master's Degree in Art History. Friends used to tell her they were watching the help wanted ads for a position as a specialist in Byzantine Art. She was the first to admit she was not an artist, but was a leader, volunteer, and supporter of the art communities in West Virginia and Florida. When she retired she was Deputy Cabinet Secretary of Arts and Education for the State of West Virginia. She many times said she had the best boss ever, Kay Goodwin.
The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to the excellent Drs. Michael Poiez and Mark Ryan and the staff of Woodlands Medical Specialists in Pensacola, and the great staff of Emerald Coast Hospice of Pensacola.
There will be no public service.
Contributions in her honor can be made to First City Art Center, Inc., 1060 N. Guillemard St., Pensacola FL 32501 for the Martha Brooks McKee Education Annex. She was very proud to be a part of starting that project.